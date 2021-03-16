Get a Sneak Peek at New Recreational Marijuana Dispensary in Portland Before it Opens

Looks like it could be this weekend when Sweet Dirt (in the old Wok Inn location on Forest Avenue) in Portland opens.

Here are 5 things you need to know about the new Sweet Dirt adult-use (recreational) cannabis dispensary in Portland.

They hope to open this weekend (March 20th-21st).

THEY ARE HONORING THE WOK INN

Sweet Dirt

Yes! The flames on top of the Sweet Dirt sign are the flames from the old Wok Inn sign. They wanted to honor the fast food Chinese restaurant that had been the mainstay of Morrills Corner for decades.

Sidenote: They had the flames rebuilt because the original sign crumbled a bit when taken down. They have kept the original sign and are trying to contact the owners of the Wok Inn to see if they would like it.

COMPANY IS WORKING HARD TO BE GOOD NEIGHBORS

Google Maps

Having been at this since 2015, they are getting pretty good at growing and providing organic high quality cannabis. But providing a great product is only half the battle. Having a dispensary in Waterville, they know that it's about the community. They know Maine is filled with talented and caring people, and they want to make sure that everyone's experience is a good one. Plus, they are just wicked nice people.

BUYING POT AIN'T WHAT IT USED TO BE

TownsquareMedia

The first thing that you will be asked when coming into Sweet Dirt (after your ID is checked) is your experience. Are you new, a pro...experimenting?

They want to make sure that you get the right product for what you are looking for. They have flavors and strengths and edibles and flowers...and pretty much anything you could want. But they make sure it's what you want and that you are happy with your purchase. Maybe you've never tried anything like this...they can help you too.

TALK TO ONE OF THEIR BUDTENDERS AND ORDER WHAT YOU WANT

TownsquareMedia

Yes. Budtenders. You can ask any question and they will have an answer for you, even what to do if you got too high. Jessica Oliver heads Cannabis Operations. Your cannabis is behind security glass. They retrieve your order and off you go. No, you cannot smoke on premises...so don't ask.

SWEET DIRT HAS GONE ABOVE AND BEYOND TO HAVE A SECURE LOCATION IN PORTLAND

TownsquareMedia

Sweet Dirt wants you to feel safe when you are in their locations, and they have taken measures to make sure it's very safe. They even have shatter proof windows. They have worked extensively with the City of Portland to make sure they are following all regulations and safety guidelines. That includes 24 hour surveillance. Rebecca even said, 'If you don't feel safe where you are, come here - you'll be safe!'

Welcome Sweet Dirt to the neighborhood! We are excited to have Morrills Corner complete again.

