Gas Prices Still Climbing in New England

Prices at the pumps in New England are continuing their upward rise.

According to GasBuddy.com, gas prices here in Maine jumped nearly seven cents a gallon to an average price of $2.81. Prices at most stations in Presque Isle as of Monday morning were $2.91 a gallon.

Prices in New Hampshire rose the same as Maine, seven cents a gallon. New Hampshire's average price, however, was $2.75 a gallon. Pump prices in Vermont went up 5.8 cents over last week, to an average $2.80 a gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gas rose 2.9 cents a gallon in the past week to an average $2.88 a gallon. That's up 18.7 cents a gallon from last month and is 7.7 cents a gallon higher than at this time last year.