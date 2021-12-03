Gallery: Festival of Trees, Presque Isle, Maine

Seventh Annual Festival of Trees

What an amazing display at the Festival of Trees, going on December 3 - 5 at the Aroostook Centre Mall in Presque Isle.

We made sure we got there early to get some photos. See the gallery below. You have to go in person with your family and friends - it's awesome.

There are a total of 66 trees at the Festival of Trees this year. We took about 25 pictures in no particular order.

The ambiance will put you right in the Christmas spirit - music playing, lights down to feature the lights on the trees, and decorations everywhere.

Where & When

It’s all happening in the old Sears location. St. Apollonia Dental Clinic is hosting the seventh annual event. There is some key info on their Facebook page. The dates and times are Friday, December 3 from 3 - 8 p.m., Saturday, December 4 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday December 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Take a Tree Home

There’s a raffle on Sunday. Tickets for the raffle are 50 cents per ticket or a strip of 10 tickets for just $5.. Local businesses and community members sponsor each of the trees and have a ton of good stuff for the winners.

Note from the Organizers:

We are requiring everyone to wear a mask and to social distance while viewing the trees. We are excited to be back in person this year. Thank you for your cooperation.

More to see at the Mall

We took a lot of pictures, but there are many more trees to see at the Mall. Enjoy the Festival of Trees gallery. Make sure you go in person too - there’s nothing like the real thing.

Festival of Trees, Presque Isle, Maine 2021

