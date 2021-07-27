Fugitive Wanted in Northern Ohio is Arrested in Harpswell, Maine

The United States Marshal Service in Portland announced they have arrested an on-the-run fugitive from Ohio. Authorities collected intel that the man had fled the State of Ohio and may have been heading to Maine.

46-Year-Old Brian Woods of Massillon, Ohio was located by authorities outside a residence in Harpswell, Maine on Tuesday, July 27. Woods is wanted by Stark County Sheriffs, Massillon Police Department, and Lawrence Township Police Department in northern Ohio for trafficking fentanyl and multiple drug felony charges. After his arrest, Woods was transported to Cumberland County Jail and charged as a fugitive from justice.

Due to the nature of Woods crime and most recent incident, several law enforcement agencies were involved. Today's arrest of Woods was carried out by the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force. This is a specially trained unit made up of individuals from the Biddeford Police Department, Maine State Police, Maine State Police Department of Corrections, and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

A brief search of Brian Woods shows a pattern of drug trafficking, drug use, domestic violence, eluding officers, and several other charges and convictions. In 2010 he was wanted by police for assault, domestic violence, attempted burglary, theft of a truck, and several other charges after he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend and another woman. I know, real class act. That same night Woods was arrested after a brief pursuit and was found to be in possession of a stolen credit card.

In 2016 he was arrested after a pursuit by police that ended in Woods crashing a vehicle he had stolen. Woods had broken and entered a home and then stole a truck. There were several charges filed against him from this incident as well.

The history of Brian Woods is extensive and he will soon be seeing his day in court. I have a feeling justice is going to be served to Woods. We can only hope.