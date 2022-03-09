Air travel can be rough. The long security lines, crowded food courts, non-existent parking, never-ending terminals, and the general public can drive any sane person mad.

However, we Mainers are relatively lucky. Our two commercial airports are a godsend. Easy in, easy out. It's a completely different flying experience, and small-market flying at its finest.

But what if I told you there were even smaller commercial airports in Maine? I'm talking about airports that make Portland and Bangor looks like JFK and LaGuardia.

There are airports like the ones in Augusta, Rockland, and Bar Harbor, that have commercial service to Boston. How about Presque Isle, which has United Express flights to Newark? These routes and locations give even more Mainers an opportunity to fly on out of here and see the world.

There's even a handful of Maine airports that serve in more of a private commercial capacity. Some serve in an executive role, like Brunswick, and some as more of an instructional and private charter role.

Even with the different sizes and distinctions, all of these airports do have one thing in common: a tremendous history.

Many of the state's coastal airports date back to World War ll. Others were born out of The New Deal. No matter how they came to be, each airport has filled its role purposely and continues to be a shining example of human endurance and innovation.

Below is a list of the 10 busiest commercial airports in Maine. Some of these may surprise you.

the information used comes from 2019 FAA statistics . This means these ridership numbers are from before the pandemic.