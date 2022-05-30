Frenchville Man Dies Following Hit-and-Run Near Danforth, Maine

A Frenchville man has died after the motorcycle he was driving was struck by an SUV Sunday in a hit-and-run crash just below the Washington County town of Danforth.

Maine State Police and emergency crews responded to the crash on Springfield Road in T8 R4 NBPP at around 2:45 p.m., according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. The investigation found that the driver of a 2003 Ford Explorer was heading south when the SUV crossed the center line and struck two Aroostook County men who were driving Harley Davidson motorcycles.



One motorcycle was driven by 50-year-old Don Charette of Frenchville, and the other was driven by 30-year-old Jesse Ouellette of St. Agatha, Moss said. Both men were transported to a local hospital.

State Police say Charette did not survive the crash. Ouellette suffered “non-life-threatening injuries” and remains hospitalized. Neither motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, according to investigators.

UPDATE: State Police make contact with owner of vehicle Involved in fatal Hit-and-Run

Investigators reported the Ford Explorer that struck the motorcycles is registered to 35-year-old Rian Moore of Danforth. State police said Tuesday morning that Moore had made contact with law enforcement. It has not yet been determined who was driving the Explorer that fled the scene of the crash. The investigation continues and more details are forthcoming.

State Police were assisted at the crash site by the Calais Fire-EMS and Danforth Fire Department. The Maine Warden Service and the Maine Forest Service are also assisting in the investigation.

Here Are 25 Things That Shock People After Moving to Maine Are you curious to know what new Mainers think of our state when they arrive? Like, what shocks them? I was and boy is this list crazy! Check it out!