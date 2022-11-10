Free Veterans Day Supper for Military Vets & Spouses in Presque Isle, Maine
Free Supper for Veterans, Current Military and Spouses + Public Invited
The Presque Isle Elks Lodge is having a free Veterans Day supper Friday evening, November 11 for Veterans, current military and their spouses. The public is also welcomed to attend. The meal starts at 5:00 p.m. in the Elks Lodge at 508 Maine Street in Presque Isle.
Moose Meat on the Menu and Much More
Some of the dishes and recipes offered are moose meat, marinated moose steaks, moose hamburger, moose chili and different flavors of moose meatballs. Also being served on the menu is moose meat lasagna. Additional items are American chop suey, chicken stew, seafood chowder, baked beans, rolls, biscuits and desserts. Beverages include coffee, tea, and soft drinks.
Wardens Show Their Gratitude for Vets
The Maine Warden Service is providing the moose meat to show their gratitude and honor military Veterans.
The Public is Invited to Attend
The meal is free for military Veterans, active military and their wives and husbands. The public is invited to eat too with a $5 charge.
Live Music and Door Prizes
There will be live music from Dale Hudson, James “Sheldon” Wright and several Veterans. Plus, military personnel will have a chance to win door prizes.
Transportation Provided
If anyone needs transportation to the supper, contact the Presque Isle Elks. Their phone number is (207) 764 - 0985.