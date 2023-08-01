August 4th is Great American Outdoors Day.

The 3rd annual. A good day if you can get out of work and outside for the day and spend it at Acadia National Park. Free of charge, thank you very much.

NPS Photo NPS Photo loading...

Get our free mobile app

That’s a Happy Friday. Make it a long weekend.

And not just at Acadia. But at any National Park in America.

Entrance fees are waived across the country. One of five such days for the National Park system

Free fee days are:

Great American Outdoors Day on August 4th

September 23rd which is National Public Lands Day

November 11th - Veterans’ Day

And Martin Luther King Junior Day on January 16th

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Here is another way to get free admission.

Have a 4th grader take you to the park.

Fourth graders can obtain a free pass for the duration of their fourth-grade school year (through Aug. 31). To obtain one, visit the Every Kid Outdoors site, where you can download a printable voucher. The pass is for U.S. fourth-grade (or home-school equivalent) students.

Fee Free days are for park admission only. They do not cover amenities or use fees for activities like camping, boat launch use, transportation, or special tours.

But if you want to get into a National Park for free and enjoy the day, this Friday is your lucky day.

Mick Haupt/UnSplash Mick Haupt/UnSplash loading...