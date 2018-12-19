Free Fishing Days Set For Maine This Winter

In February, a special weekend allows anyone to fish Maine waters without a license.



The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has set February 15 and 16 as Free Family Fishing Days. On these designated days anyone can fish in Maine waters without a license. These days are listed in the newly released 2020 law book.

The event gives Mainers an opportunity to try the sport without having to purchase a fishing license. If your fishing license has been suspended or revoked, no fishing for you.

All other laws and regulations must be followed. Those regulations and bag limits can vary depending on the body of water you choose to fish. It's recommended that you read through the 2020 Maine Open Water and Ice Fishing Law Book.

The Free Family Fishing Days for open water fishing are set for May 30 and 31.