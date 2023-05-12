Free Admission On Fan Appreication Night At Speedway 95 May 20th

As they say, the best things in life are FREE!

The weather is getting warmer, so it's time to head outdoors and enjoy all that the Bangor area has to offer, best of all, this is something the whole family can enjoy.

Get ready for excting racing action underneath the stars at Speedway 95, 1070 Odlin Road, in Hermnon, on Saturday, May 20th.

Cap's Tavern and Judy's Restaurant are giving back to the racing community by sponsoring Fan Appreciation Night in honor of all the employees of Speedway 95.

Saturday, May 20th, will be free for all ages in the grandstands.

Divisions racing will be the Dysart Late Models, Street Stocks, Sport 4's, Cage Runners, and Wicked Good Vintage Cars.

An photo & autograph session will be held at 6:30 on the track with your favorite drivers.

EVENT TIMES:

Pits Open 3:30 PM

Gates Open 5:00 PM

Hot Laps 4:00 PM

Racing Starts 7:00 PM

Here some exciting Speedway 95 racing nights coming up in the next several weeks:

Saturday, May 13th

Dysart's Late Model, Street Stocks, Sport 4, Coca-Cola CageRunner, Maine Enduro Tour

Saturday, Nay 20th

Dysart's Late Model, Street Stocks, Sport 4, Coca-Cola CageRunner, Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association

Saturday, June 3rd

Dysart's Late Model, Street Stocks, Sport 4, Coca-Cola CageRunner

Wednesday, June 7th

Dysart's Late Model, Street Stocks, Sport 4, Coca-Cola CageRunner, Road Runner, Cap's Tavern Modified Enduro, Stars Of Tomorrow, Moody's Trucks

Friday, June 9th

All Star Monster Truck Tour

Saturday, June 10th

All Star Monster Truck Tour

Don't miss Fan Appreciation Night, with FREE admission, Saturday, May 20th!

For more information, and the full summer schedudle, check out the Speedway 95 website