Fredericton Man Arrested and Illegal Cigarettes Seized

A 62-year-old Fredericton man was arrested Wednesday after fleeing from police during a traffic stop in Boiestown, New Brunswick, and having more than 30,000 illegal cigarettes.

Driver Flees Traffic Stop

RCMP’s Tactical Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped the vehicle around 3:30 p.m. February 2 on Highway 8 going 138 km/h in a 80 km/h zone. Police observed contraband cigarettes in the vehicle and told the driver he was under arrest. He then fled the scene. The man’s name was not released.

Arrest and Contraband Seizure

The Fredericton Police Force found the man as he entered a residence on Woodstock Road in Fredericton in an attempt to flee. Officials said he showed “signs of impairment, was arrested, and subsequently refused to provide a breath sample.” Police searched his vehicle and seized over 30,000 illegal cigarettes.

Court Dates Scheduled

The 62-year-old man was released with a court appearance scheduled in the Miramichi Provincial Court and Fredericton Provincial court. Police said the investigation is continuing.

Reach Out to Police with Info

Contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506 - 460 - 2300 if you have any information about this incident. You can follow the Fredericton Police Force on Facebook and also on Twitter where they post current and recent updates. You can also visit their home page for the directory including reporting crimes and criminal record checks.

This news story will be updated when information is made available and released to the public. Look for additional details on our home page and on social media.

