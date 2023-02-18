Four New England States Named Top 10 ‘Most Educated States’ in the US

I always thought we New Englanders were smarter than the rest of the world. It turns out we are, and not by opinion, either.

A study was done by WalletHub to find out what states were the most (or least) educated:

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 18 metrics that examined the key factors of a well-educated population: educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.

Some of the main categories looked at were the percentage of high-school diploma holders, percentage of associate's degree holders or college-experienced adults, percentage of bachelor's degrees, percentage of graduate or professional degree-holders, and average university quality.

Let's work backward.

The least educated states were West Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, and Oklahoma.

So, no one from New England. Good stuff.



That is a map of the rankings. The darker the blue states, the "more educated" they are.

So, the least educated state in New England, according to the study, is Maine. Maine ranked 18th overall.

Coming in at number one was Massachusetts. Massachusetts had the highest amount of bachelor's degree holders and the highest percentage of graduate or professional degrees. Massachusetts also had the best quality of education.

But that's not it for New England. Other New England states did very well.



Connecticut ranked #3. Vermont ranked #4. New Hampshire ranked #8. The 603 had the 3rd most high school diplomas. The Granite State also had the fifth-best quality of education.

From high school to college, there is so much competition around education.

Fortunately for you, if you're from New England, chances are you'll be okay compared to the rest of the United States.

These Are the Best Places to Get Chicken Tenders in New Hampshire Yeah, we know a thing or two about chicken tenders in New Hampshire! They were invented in our fine state after all! Here are some the best places to get this delicious crowd pleasing comfort food in the Granite State.