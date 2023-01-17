Four Maine Men Charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking &#038; Weapons Violations

Four Maine Men Charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking & Weapons Violations

Auburn Police Department, Risto Viitanen/Thinkstock

Four men were arrested and charged with aggravated drug trafficking, weapons violations, and warrants after a search warrant was served based on a tip in Auburn, Maine.

K-9 Unit Assisted in Search

Early Monday morning around 2 am, officers with the Auburn Police Department searched a residence at 14 Lake Auburn Avenue. They seized a large quantity of drugs and other items. A K-9 unit from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office assisted.

Auburn Police Department
Large Quantities of Drugs and Items Seized

  • 13.94 ounces of methamphetamine
  • 4.27 ounces of crack cocaine
  • 4.02 ounces of cocaine HCl
  • 14.90 grams of fentanyl
  • A semi-automatic pistol with loaded magazine
  • A money counting machine
  • Various drug packaging materials
  • US Currency (suspected proceeds from illegal drug trafficking)

Four Men Arrested and Charged

50-year-old Dwayne McDowell from Auburn. He was arrested on two outstanding warrants and charged with Criminal Conspiracy for Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule W Drug, Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person. McDowell’s bail was set at $10,000.

Auburn Police Department - Dwayne McDowell
26-year-old Darnel Andre from Rockland was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule W Drug (3 counts), Unlawful Possession of Schedule W Drug (3 counts) and Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person. Andre’s bail was set at $10,000.

Auburn Police Department - Darnel Andre
19-year old Jaden Andre from Rockland was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule W Drug (3 counts), Unlawful Possession of Schedule W Drug (3 counts) and Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person. His bail was set at $10,000.

Auburn Police Department - Jaden Andre
58-year-old Gary Pleau from Auburn was arrested and charged with Criminal Conspiracy for Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule W Drug (3 counts) and Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person. Pleau’s bail was set at $5,000.

Auburn Police Department - Gary Pleau
Ongoing Investigation

The four men are being held at the Androscoggin County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

