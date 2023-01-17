Four men were arrested and charged with aggravated drug trafficking, weapons violations, and warrants after a search warrant was served based on a tip in Auburn, Maine.

K-9 Unit Assisted in Search

Early Monday morning around 2 am, officers with the Auburn Police Department searched a residence at 14 Lake Auburn Avenue. They seized a large quantity of drugs and other items. A K-9 unit from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office assisted.

Auburn Police Department Auburn Police Department loading...

Large Quantities of Drugs and Items Seized

13.94 ounces of methamphetamine

4.27 ounces of crack cocaine

4.02 ounces of cocaine HCl

14.90 grams of fentanyl

A semi-automatic pistol with loaded magazine

A money counting machine

Various drug packaging materials

US Currency (suspected proceeds from illegal drug trafficking)

Four Men Arrested and Charged

50-year-old Dwayne McDowell from Auburn. He was arrested on two outstanding warrants and charged with Criminal Conspiracy for Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule W Drug, Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person. McDowell’s bail was set at $10,000.

Auburn Police Department - Dwayne McDowell Auburn Police Department - Dwayne McDowell loading...

26-year-old Darnel Andre from Rockland was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule W Drug (3 counts), Unlawful Possession of Schedule W Drug (3 counts) and Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person. Andre’s bail was set at $10,000.

Auburn Police Department - Darnel Andre Auburn Police Department - Darnel Andre loading...

19-year old Jaden Andre from Rockland was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule W Drug (3 counts), Unlawful Possession of Schedule W Drug (3 counts) and Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person. His bail was set at $10,000.

Auburn Police Department - Jaden Andre Auburn Police Department - Jaden Andre loading...

58-year-old Gary Pleau from Auburn was arrested and charged with Criminal Conspiracy for Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule W Drug (3 counts) and Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person. Pleau’s bail was set at $5,000.

Auburn Police Department - Gary Pleau Auburn Police Department - Gary Pleau loading...

Get our free mobile app

Ongoing Investigation

The four men are being held at the Androscoggin County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)