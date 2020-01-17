Four Children with DHHS after Couple’s Meth Lab Bust

A Standish, Maine couple is accused of manufacturing methamphetamine at the home they shared with their four children.

Drug agents say they found evidence of a meth lab at the home on Maple Ridge Drive.

The Portland Press Herald reports 34-year-old Jeffrey Makela and 32-year-old Nicole Makela were arrested Wednesday afternoon.

The couple's four children, a 3-week-old infant and a 15-month-old boy, as well as two girls ages 10 and 12, were taken into protective custody by DHHS.

According to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Jeffrey Makela was out on bail for operating a meth lab inside a vehicle in Portland last summer. Both parents are being held at Cumberland County Jail.