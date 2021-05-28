Fort Western In Augusta Opening For The 2021 Season

If you've been wondering when Augustas Fort Western museum will reopen again to the public, tomorrow (5/29/21) is the big day according to a story by the Bangor Daily News.

If you are not familiar with the back story of the 1754 national landmark then it is worth a trip to visit. With period enactments and many areas to explore and learn, Fort Western is one of Augusta's most unique gems that date back to the French & Indian war.

The S&W Howard store on the property continued to operate into the 1800's and was a hot spot for new settlers to the whole area.

Fort Western has worn many hats over the years, fort, store, even a private residence for some time.

Through June the fort will be open 10am-4pm and will go to a daily schedule of 10am-4pm through Augusta

If you've never been, bring the family, and be prepared to take a journey back in time.

Augusta residents get in free of charge, otherwise adult cost $10, children 6-14 costa $6, and seniors and vets $8

CLICK HERE to check out their website for more info.

