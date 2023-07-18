Fort Kent Police Looking for Missing Female from Maine

Police are asking for help finding Abigail Desjardins who was last seen at her home around 8 pm on July 15. The Fort Kent Police Department said she is allegedly with her 18-year-old boyfriend.

Description of Missing Female

Desjardins is described as having blue eyes and dirty blond hair. She weighs about 129 lbs and is 5 feet tall. When she was last seen, she was wearing sneakers, black leggings, and a black t-shirt and sweatshirt.

Fort Kent Police Fort Kent Police loading...

Description of Truck

Officials said her boyfriend may be driving a 2004 or 2005 Green Chevy Silverado short bed truck with large tires and a single cab. The back window of the truck is believed to be broken.

Fort Kent Police Fort Kent Police loading...

Police do not Have License Plate Number

Police said they do not have an image of the exact truck and “plate numbers were not posted due to not being able to locate plate numbers matching these vehicles. A Maine PC plate is attached to the vehicle, but the plate number is unknown at this time. We have no image of this vehicle at this time.”

No Cell Phones

Neither of the two have a cell phone, according to police.

Contact Police with Information

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Fort Kent Police Department at (207) 834-5678.

