Fort Kent Outdoor Center: Disc Golf Course 

The Fort Kent Outdoor Center has completed the construction of an 18-hole disc golf course. The course will officially open on Saturday September 12th at 1:00pm with an open house. During this time, instruction and tours will be available for those looking to learn more about the sport. Disc golf combines the rules of golf with the flight of a disc. Players throw a disc from a tee pad toward a disc catcher ranging from 180’ to 360 ‘away. Successive throws are made until the disc lands in the basket. There is a set “par” per hole, and players keep score the same way as golf. The player with the lowest total strokes for the entire course wins.

The 18-hole course was built thanks to hundreds of enthusiastic volunteer hours, and the guidance of some experienced Pineland employees who have built two championship courses on the Pineland campus in New Glouster Maine.

Disc golf is the fastest growing sport in Maine. It has been around since 1975, with more than 60 courses located throughout the state. The FKOC is home to the most northern disc golf course in the continental US. Players can enjoy 18-holes of disc golf for $5 per round or a $60 yearly membership. Rentals discs are available outside of the lodge for $1/disc. Daily fees may be left in the honor box or accessed through the QR code available by the rental discs.

The course starts from the FKOC, meanders to the top of Lonesome Pine Trails, and returns back to the FKOC parking lot. Club President Carl Theriault shares “the new 18-hole disc golf course is a great addition to our summer activities that is fun for all ages and abilities. This is a great family game to get everyone involved. We are thrilled to have the project completed and ready to get more people to enjoy FKOC!” We look forward to showing off the course on Sept 12th.