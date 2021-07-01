Fort Fairfield prepares for Maine Potato Blossom Festival

We all missed the annual Maine Potato Blossom Festival in Fort Fairfield last year and we are ready for it to return in 2021. The festival is back on this year, and will take place July 10 through July 18 with a full slate of events scheduled.

JC

This will be the 74th version of the festival which has created decades of memories for families from the area and those that travel to The County for the event. The parade and the pageants have been the staples of the festival throughout the years. We won't get the pageants this year but there is still plenty of entertainment for everyone.

JC

Help?

The headquarters for the festival is already set up. If at any time during the week you have a question or need assistance be sure to stop by the booth and get what you need. There is always a local expert nearby to help you navigate whatever situation you're in. This is located next to the Hillside IGA and that’s where it will be throughout the duration of the festival.

JC

Let's go eat

The food court will be open on Saturday the July 10 from 6-9 p.m. and then reopen later in the week on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. They'll open up the food court at 9 a.m. on parade day the 17th and on the final day of the festival the food court will run 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Main Street in Fort Fairfield will be hopping in just a matter of days. The Potato Blossom Festival is back. JC

A sip and paint will take place on Friday the 16th starting at 6 p.m. under a tent next to the Katahdin Trust location in Fort Fairfield. This event was very popular and well attended in 2019. It’s just $35 to register if you’d like to leave with a painting done by yourself for your home.

I had my sips, now I feel like dancing

How about some music? What’s a festival without some tunes from local bands? There will be various musical performances in town during the week and on Friday night the 16th you can catch the Star-City Syndicate from 7-9 p.m. on the Main stage.

JC

We will get to the parade in just a moment, but first I want to make sure I mention the fireworks display on Sunday night to close out the Potato Blossom Festival. This fireworks show is one of the best shows you will see. The fireworks typically start around 9 p.m. and are the finale to the festival. Trust me on this, if you see only one firework show all summer, this would be the one to see.

The farm equipment always seems to captivate the young and old alike during the festival

Get our free mobile app

The Main Event

The parade is the event most people associate with the festival. This will take place on Saturday the 17th. The parade will start its route at 1:15 p.m. and run-down Main Street in Fort Fairfield. We all deserve to get out and enjoy the festival this year. The full list of events is here.

The 10 Maine Beaches That You Love The Most