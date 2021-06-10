Fort Fairfield Man Sentenced for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

An Aroostook County man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually exploiting a child and possession of child pornography.

According to court records, 29-year-old Kyle Sirois, formerly of Fort Fairfield, produced video files depicting child pornography sometime between March 2015 and October 2017.

The Bangor Daily News reports that at the time of his arrest, Sirois was a long-haul truck driver and made many recordings inside and around his tractor trailer while it was parked at his residence.

The US District Attorney reports Sirois also possessed thousands of images and videos of different children under the age of 12 engaging in sexual behavior, which he had intentionally sought out and received through the internet.