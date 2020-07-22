Former Surgeon General to Speak at Maine Opioid Summit

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The former surgeon general of the U.S. is scheduled to speak at a summit in Maine about the state’s response to its opioid crisis.

Gov. Janet Mills has scheduled the second annual Opioid Response Summit for Thursday.

Former surgeon general Vivek Murthy is slated to deliver the keynote address at the event.

A recent state report said the state’s overdose crisis is worsening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The report said there were 127 deaths caused by drugs in the first quarter, a 23% increase over the fourth quarter of 2019.