Former Maine Governor Paul LePage Issues Statement

We've all likely been following all the news this afternoon of the protest by Trump supporters that turned into an insurrection today in Washington, DC which has disrupted the certification of President-Elect Joe Biden's 2020 win.

This is a developing situation. I have heard from various news sources report that there was a shooting inside the Capitol Building with injuries and that The National Guard has been deployed to respond to this dangerous chaos.

Former Maine Governor Paul LePage has just issued a statement on social media in response to this sad moment in American history.