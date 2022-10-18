A 31-year-old woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday for conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties and unlawfully possessing firearms.

Danielle McBreairty of Glenburn, formerly of Caribou, received a 20-year prison term on the drug trafficking charges, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee. McBreairty was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for two counts of being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm. The sentences are to run concurrently followed by five years of supervised release.

According to court records, between September 2019 and February 2021, McBreairty conspired with others to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Drug trafficking arrest following traffic stop in Topsham in February 2020

An investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency revealed McBreairty routinely traveled out of state to purchase large amounts of crystal methamphetamine. She would return to Maine with multiple pounds of the drug and sell it in the mid-coast area as well as throughout Aroostook and Penobscot counties.

In February 2020, MDEA agents located McBreairty driving her GMC pickup northbound in Brunswick and followed it into Topsham where agents and Topsham Police stopped the vehicle.

A search of McBreairty’s backpack turned up over four pounds of methamphetamine and one pound of cocaine. The approximate street value of the drugs was about $60,000.

Second arrest in August 2020 in Old Town

A subsequent investigation led to McBrearity’s arrest once again in August 2020 after police discovered a box of drugs on someone's property in Old Town. Officers seized cocaine, heroin/fentanyl and meth along with $15,000 in cash.

McBreairty pleaded guilty in June 2021 to the drug trafficking and firearms charges. She has been held at a drug rehabilitation facility while awaiting sentencing.

In imposing the sentence on Tuesday, Judge Lance Walker referred to McBreairty as a “profiteer of poison” and an “out-of-control missile.”

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case. The Old Town and Bangor police departments assisted in the investigation. U.S. Attorney McElwee also thanked the Maine Attorney General’s Office for its cooperation in the investigation and prosecution.

If you have any information about the illegal sale of drugs in this state, you are urged to contact the MDEA office closest to you or text MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or call the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

