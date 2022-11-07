Former Black Bear Jeremy Pena Named World Series MVP [VIDEO]

It's been quite a postseason for former Maine Black Bear Jeremy Pena! Pena just helped the Houston Astros win the World Series. But that's not all....

In the American League Championship Series he was named Most Valuable Player!

While the post season was going on, he was announce as the Gold Glove winner for the American League, for shortstop!

And to top it off, he was just named the Most Valuable Player for the World Series! He became just the 2nd rookie to win MVP of the League Championship Series and World Series in the same year!

It must have been all the shoveling he did to get strong at the University of Maine! (Yes the commentators actually said that during the World Series)

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six Photo by Harry How/Getty Images loading...

Now we wait for the announcement of the American League Rookie of the Year!

Congratulations Jeremy!