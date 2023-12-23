Footage Released from Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Maine

The Maine Attorney General Office has released footage from the police-involved shooting on December 17 on I-295 in Portland.

Footage of Police-Involved Shooting

Forty-two-year-old Kyle Desmarais was shot and killed after he exited his vehicle and exchanged gunfire with police.

More Footage from the Maine Attorney General's Office

Additional footage was also released and posted to the Portland Police Department's Facebook page.

Handgun Displayed in Aggravated Assault

Officers with the Portland Police Department had been called to an aggravated assault in progress “where a handgun was displayed.” The incident happened around 11:40 pm on December 17, 2023.

Suspect Fled the Scene in a Vehicle

Before police arrived on the scene, Desmarais fled in a vehicle. Police located him shortly after driving on Interstate 295.

Suspect Pointed Firearm at Police and Exchanged Gunfire.

Portland Police said “when officers attempted to communicate with 42-year-old Kyle Desmarais he exited the vehicle and pointed a firearm at them. Officer Jacob Webster and Officer Jordin Jackson exchanged gunfire with Desmarais. Desmarais was struck by the officer’s gunfire and both of the officer’s police vehicles were struck by Demarais’ gunfire, but neither one of the officers were injured. Officers administered emergency first aid but Desmarais was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Ongoing Investigation

The incident is being investigated by the Maine Attorney General’s Office. Both officers involved have been placed on administrative leave per department protocol.

