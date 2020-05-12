Flyovers to Honor Maine Health Care Workers

The Maine National Guard will honor essential workers and health care workers with a Maine Fly-Over today (May 12, 2020). It will take them a couple of hours to complete the mission. So if you see a KC-135 from the 101st Air Refueling Wing out of Bangor flying overhead today THAT is what is going on. They are a big plane...you will notice it. The Maine National Guard is doing this as part of a national salute to those who have been on the front lines of the battle with COVID-19. Here is when you can expect to see this today:

Farmington @10:30

Androscoggin Mill / Jay @10:33

CMMC @10:40

Maine Veterans' Homes/Scarborough @10:58

Maine Medical Center @10:59

Bath Iron Works @11:06

VA Togus @11:13

MaineGeneral Augusta @11:14

Houlton Regional Hospital @11:51

Aroostook Medical Center/Presque Isle @12:00

Former Loring Air Force Base @12:05

St. John River Valley @12:09

Northern Maine Medical @12:21

Millinocket Regional Hospital @12:45

Maine Veterans' Homes/Bangor @12:58

EMMC @12:59

St. Joseph Hospital @1:00

Enter your number to get our free mobile app