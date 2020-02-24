Flying From PQI Just Got Easier

If you're a frequent flyer, then Presque Isle International Airport (PQI) has great news for you.

TSA Precheck is now available at PQI. TSA Precheck is a means of going through the security check at 200 different airports without having to remove your shoes, belts, light-weight jackets, liquids, or electronics.

To be eligible for TSA Precheck, you must be a law-abiding citizen, a US national or Lawful Permanent Resident. There is an $85 non-refundable fee, good for five years. An online application and in-person appointment are required to obtain TSA Precheck status. There is no age restriction to apply for TSA Precheck. According to a TSA report, in December, 93 percent of Precheck passengers waited less than five minutes to get through the security check.

Not everyone will qualify for the TSA Precheck. If you've been found guilty of treason, murder, espionage, identity fraud, arson, robbery, and immigration violations, you will be disqualified.

TSA Precheck is good for flights within the United States. You may apply for a Precheck membership online at https://www.tsa.gov/precheck. After completing the online portion, you must complete an in-person appointment that takes about 10 minutes and includes a background check and fingerprinting. For people living in Presque Isle, the Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library at 39 Second Street is a TSA PreCheck enrollment location.

For more information on TSA Precheck, visit https://www.tsa.gov/precheck/faq.