Flu Cases Plummet this Season Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine officials have reported 85% fewer flu cases this season than what is typically reported.

Bangor Daily News reports that there have been no reported deaths due to influenza, pneumonia or related illnesses this flu season, according to weekly reports from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health care providers reported 80 cases of the flu statewide from Oct. 9 to Jan. 9. By this time of the year between 2016 and 2020, Maine saw an average of 547 flu cases and 76 hospitalizations due to the flu.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a similar trend naturally with “unusually low” flu activity.

