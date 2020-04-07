Flood Advisory for Caribou/Fort Fairfield Area

A flood advisory remained in effect today in the Caribou/Fort Fairfield area.

Local officials closed down a section of the North Caribou/Grimes Road due to flooding that made the road impassable.

The Fort Fairfield Police Department says that the North Caribou Road is also closed Tuesday near the Strickland Road.

Meanwhile, the Aroostook County Emergency Management Agency reports an extensive ice jam on the Aroostook River in the Washburn-Wade area.

The Caribou weather office indicated no areas of major flooding in the County as of Tuesday morning.

Cooler nighttime temperatures tonight and tomorrow night are expected to slow the spring melt. But forecasters say a storm system Thursday night and early Friday is likely to bring heavy, wet snow to the area.

Use these resources to stay up to date: Aroostook County Flood Watch & Aroostook County Emergency Management.