Five More Things You Should Do This Weekend Besides Changing Your Clocks

Daylight Saving Time officially starts at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning (Sunday, March 8, 2020). Along with changing the time on all of our clocks, electronic devices, and cars, we can add a handful of other things to our list of things to do around the house, according to Family Handyman. We might as well, right? Some of these will even help you get a jump-start on spring cleaning.

You're probably aware of the first task, because you've heard it before.:

(1) Change the batteries in your smoke alarms. Some home professionals recommend doing this twice a year.

(2) Reverse your fans. This is another chore that people in the know say you should do twice a year.

(3) Change the filters in cooling vents. Hopefully, the weather will soon be warm enough to turn on our air conditioners. So, you'll want those vents to be clean.

(4) Restock your emergency kit. The Family Handyman says there are 16 items that should be in an emergency kit, including a first aid kit, unopened bottled water, non-perishable food, a radio, flashlights, and batteries.

(5) Flip your mattress. Do this in the spring and winter to prevent uneven wear.