Five 2020 April Fools’ Day Jokes In Maine That People Fell For

Considering all that's going on in the world right now, some may consider pulling an April Fools' Day joke in poor taste. But in our most solemn of times, comedy is what can put a smile on our face. So with April 1st, 2020 officially behind us, here are 5 April Fools' Day jokes that some people in Maine definitely fell for.

GOVERNOR MILLS MANDATES ALL MAINE KIDS WILL REPEAT THEIR GRADE

Several different Facebook posts where shared over and over and pushed this story all day yesterday. The idea was this; because kids in Maine will likely spend nearly half their school year at home, they'd have to repeat the same grade next year. Not true and not a chance. Maine's teachers and students are doing an otherworldly job schooling from home and that deserves recognition. But speaking of otherworldly...

MAINE ASTRONAUT JESSICA MEIR WOULD BE LANDING AT LORING AIR FORCE BASE

Crown of Maine dropped this gem on Facebook claiming that famed Maine astronaut Jessica Meir's return flight would be altered because of poor weather conditions and that NASA would be using Loring Air Force Base as the landing site instead because of it's very long runway. Whoever concocted this joke might want to quit their day job and start writing science fiction immediately.

AN OUT-OF-STATER DROVE THROUGH THE FRONT OF A GROCERY STORE

A&C Grocery is a neighborhood favorite in Portland and fooled plenty of their followers on Facebook with some slick photoshopping. While we're all on edge at the moment, especially about out-of-staters coming to Maine, that slick photoshopping included a vehicle with Massachusetts plates just to twist the knife a little more. Well played.

ALL ALCOHOL SALES IN MAINE WOULD BE HALTED FOR THE MONTH OF APRIL

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Another false decree from Governor Janet Mills made its rounds yesterday as many people believed Maine was headed back to the prohibition era for the month of April. With so much confusion about essential and non-essential, the pot was ready to be stirred with the idea that all alcohol sales would be halted immediately. Not to worry, Allen's Coffee Brandy will always be essential to living in Maine.

LISBON POLICE DEPARTMENT UNVEILS A NEW MOXIE CRUISER

Even we fell for this one. Weeks after the Lisbon Fire Department unveiled a new Moxie-inspired truck, it seemed totally legit that the Lisbon PD would follow suit with a Moxie-inspired cruiser. Turns out, that wasn't the case. With a little help from some professionals, their photoshop job fooled many across Maine and we'll swallow our pride on this one.

There certainly were other jokes that caught people's attention but those were the five that saw the most response. Thanks for the laughs, we needed it.