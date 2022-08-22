Fall is around the corner. This scenic route delivers views of an endless sea of foliage, all the way to Canadian boarder.

Soon enough fall colors will begin to spread throughout the forests of Maine. Traditionally, the "blossoming" of fall foliage begins in Aroostook county. According to reports from the 2021 Maine Foliage Report, all of The Big County was seeing a 10% color change by September 15. The fall colors are already starting, see below.

Forest Rangers with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry submit reports of color change and leaf drop in their area to generate survey. Typically, Aroostook county reaches peak foliage the last week of September, into the first week of October.

To take in the vast views of blazing fall foliage in Aroostook county, take a cruise up this scenic byway.