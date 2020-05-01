First Phase of Reopening Maine’s Economy

The first phase of the reopening of Maine’s economy begins Friday, May 1, with residents able to return to businesses such as barber shops, hair salons, car dealerships, golf courses and most state parks.

Churches will be allowed to conduct outdoor drive up services as long as vehicles have at least 6 feet between them.

But the timetable doesn't allow restaurants to reopen for dine-in customers until June 1.

Also effective Friday, Maine residents are required to wear cloth coverings over their mouth and nose in the marketplace when social distancing was not possible.