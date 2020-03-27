First Person in Maine Dies from COVID-19

A man in his 80s from Cumberland County is the first person in Maine to die after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a news release Friday from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is a sad day for the State of Maine. I know I join countless people in extending my condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time,” said Governor Janet Mills. “Our state is a family. And while we mourn the loss of a member of our Maine family today, I find strength and solace in knowing that we will support one another and that, together, we will get through this.”

Governor Mills will join Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine CDC, for a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Maine Emergency Management Agency in Augusta.

As of Thursday, March 26, the Maine CDC had recorded 155 positive tests and 3,394 negative tests for COVID-19.