First Major Snowstorm Causes Widespread Power Outages

The first major snowstorm of the season to hit Maine and New Brunswick dumped more than a foot of snow in many areas over the weekend.

Road conditions deteriorated quickly Saturday night as the nor'easter hit the region. Police and emergency crews responded to numerous accidents.

Over 200,000 homes lost power in Maine at the height of the storm. Hundreds of Central Maine Power and Versant Power crews have been working steadily to repair the damage. More than 75,000 customers are still without electricity this morning, mostly in southern Maine.

In New Brunswick, around 2800 homes are without service at this hour, nearly half of those in Victoria, Madawaska and Carleton counties.

The National Weather Service recorded a total of 14 inches of snowfall at the Caribou weather office Saturday and Sunday.