Fire Displaces Nine People; Building Destroyed in Woodstock, N.B.

Fire Displaces Nine People

A fire on Cedar Street in Woodstock, New Brunswick displaced nine people from their homes Friday morning, April 1, 2022.

Blaze Destroys Cedar Street Apartment Building

An old wood-frame building that housed the apartments was destroyed in the blaze. Officials said the blaze was reported around 8:30 a.m. Firefighters from both the Woodstock Fire Department and the Hartland Fire Department battled the fire for several hours.

Red Cross Providing Essentials for Tenants

No injuries were reported. The Canadian Red Cross is assisting five of the nine tenants with emergency needs such as lodging, food, financial aid for meals, clothes and many more basic needs. Four of the tenants were able to make other arrangements to stay with relatives and friends in the area.

News Updates

