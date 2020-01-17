Fire Destroys Home in Central Maine; Two Cats Missing
A fire Thursday evening destroyed a home in Sidney, Maine.
WABI reports several departments were called to Bartlett Road around 5 p.m. No was home at the time, but two cats are unaccounted for.
Sidney Fire Chief Richard Jandreau said the fire was hard to get to because everything collapsed in on the first floor. The homeowner is staying with family.
Officials don't know the cause of the fire at this point.
