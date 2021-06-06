Fire at Mars Hill Country Club (PHOTOS)

A fire at the Mars Hill Country Club on Sunday destroyed two storage sheds and dozens of golf carts.

The Mars Hill Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly before 3 p.m. to find two cart storage sheds fully involved and the flames beginning to spread to a third shed.

Crews from Bridgewater and Easton provided mutual aid and were at the scene until about 5:30 last evening. No one was injured.

An estimated 45 golf carts were destroyed in the blaze. The State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating.

We received some pictures from a follower who was on the scene at the time of the fire.

As you pull into the parking of MHCC this is the first sight you see. We are told this fire is from one of the cart storage sheds.

As you can see the fire was burning hot! We hope that everyone involved was able to take care of the fire safely.

Thanks to follower Jason Carmichael for the photos.