Looking for the Prefect Christmas Tree

If you’re looking for a Christmas tree, you came to the right place. You can’t miss the camper with the trees and lights in Graves parking lot in Presque Isle. It looks like something out of a movie. Christmas trees lined up, lights giving off a holiday glow and families looking for the perfect tree. (See the gallery below).

Selling Christmas Trees for Over 40 Years

Fred Blanchard has been selling Christmas trees in this same parking lot in Star City for 40 years and counting. You might recognize him - he looks a little like Santa with his long white beard, friendly smile, and good cheer.

Blanchard works for Tom Trafford and County Produce from Mars Hill who grow the trees at “25 North Christmas Place.”

Cozy Christmas Camper

Blanchard loves the job even though it gets pretty chilly at times. He said it doesn’t bother him, “you get used to the cold. If it’s above zero, it’s OK.” The cozy camper you see on site provides some warmth. It’s about 60 degrees in there.

It's a Tradition to Get Trees Here

Steffin Gallupe has also been selling Christmas trees for a long time at this location. He’s been doing it for 27 years. He said, “the kids who used to come with their mother and father, now bring their kids.”

How Many Christmas Trees?

They sell about 600 to 700 Christmas trees a year. The record sales were last year when they sold 112 on December 5th. Blanchard and Gallupe sold 60 trees Friday. The trees are usually gone by December 14th or 15th every year.

Schedule and Stats

They’re on site from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The trees go for around $25 to $30 with table tops priced at $15. They take cash and checks. There are also wreaths available too. Brush from the trimmed trees is free to the public (many people use it to make decorations).

Merry Christmas

It’s a great tradition to buy your Christmas trees from this local spot. Pick out the perfect one for the family and have a Merry Christmas.

Christmas Trees in the County, Presque Isle, Maine