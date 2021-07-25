Final Round of The Spudland Open in Presque Isle Tees Off

The 54th annual Spudland Open at Presque Isle Country Club is into the final round on day 2. The tournament kicked off on a beautiful day on Saturday. There were many low scores and the leaderboard has many locals in contention for the Barry B. Madore winner of the Spudland Open.

Those golfers that are in contention have tee times shortly after 1 p.m. which is around the time rain showers are expected to move into the Presque Isle are. The final group of 4 will tee off at 1:39 pm. The foursome consists of Ralph Michaud, Rick Collins, and Dave Gonyar who all shot 72 on Saturday. Rounding out the foursome is overall leader Jon Humphrey who posted a 2 under par 70 in the opening round.

Tim Gagnon shot a 72 on Saturday and will tee off with James Anderson, Mike Vanadestine, and Todd Newlands, who all fired a 73. The golfers who teed off in the early morning hours found the course in great condition and the increasing breeze was becoming a larger factor. There are a few challenging pin placements that the golfers will find throughout the day.

The clubhouse was a busy area this morning and there was much optimism for a great finish to this weekend's tournament. Humphrey told me he was preparing to play in less than perfect conditions to close out the Spudland. He is one of 3 Townsquare Presque Isle employees who are competing in the Spudland. Director of Sales Ryan Guerrette enters Sunday sitting in 2nd place in the second division, and Sales Rep. Tyler St. Pierre sits one shot behind Ryan after an opening round 78.

We will bring you more sites and the winners from the 54th Spudland Open when the tournament is complete. Good luck to all of the competitors today!

