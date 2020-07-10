Fiat Chrysler Recalling Almost 1 Million Mini-vans & SUVs

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced in a statement that they are voluntarily recalling close to one million vehicles, mostly mini-vans and SUVs due to an issue where the steering wheel covers could potentially explode off of the steering wheel and become a projectile that could cause injury. FCA pointed out the the issue with the steering wheel cover does not have anything to do with the air bags themselves, nor with the airbag company, Takata which has caused a major recall in the past.

“An FCA investigation discovered these vehicles are equipped with certain clips, no longer in use, that may – over time – loosen and disengage. Should these things happen, and there is a driver-side air bag deployment, the clips and/or plastic emblems they are meant to secure, may act as projectiles.”

This recall effects, and is currently limited to:

-2007-2011 Dodge Nitro SUVs

-2008-2010 Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan minivans

The statement by FCA also indicated that there have been injuries due to this defective part.

“FCA is aware of 14 potentially related injuries, none of which involved occupants of front-passenger or rear seats. The FCA strongly advises against tampering with the emblems, which are located in the center of the vehicles’ steering wheels. ”

You can expect for FCA to start mailing the recall notices to persons who have registered the vehicle beginning next month.

If you own one of these vehicles and have any questions or concerns you are urged to call Fiat Chrysler Customer Service at 800-853-1403.

You can read the full statement in its entirety regarding this recall by clicking HERE.