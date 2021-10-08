Feel The Adrenalin – National Toboggan Championships Are Back

I know we are not even at Halloween yet but this is prime planning time for.....the 31st annual U.S. National Toboggan Championships! Now do you see why I'm excited?

According to the Camden Snow Bowl website, the race Gods have decided that it is a go for this coming February, so mark it on the calendar, I just happen to have one that looks into next year, but you can put it in your phone too, or a post it note on the dog, just be there and be ready for the Friday through Sunday, Feb. 11-13, 2022 event at the Camden Snow Bowl!

So plan your team now and get ready to register, the registrations will go live Monday, November 15th. There will also be options for special parking at that time too.

Last year the event was sidelined , like everything else due to Covid, but this year be are back and hoping the event will be bigger and better than ever!

With this being an outdoors event, currently there are no proof of vaccinations requirements, and won't be unless there is a mandate.

To give you a little back story, it was back in 1991 that some locals were hoping to rebuild and breath new life into the historic 400-foot wooden toboggan chute that found it's start back in the 1930s. Since the rebuild you will find people from all over the world attend this fun family event.

Never been? Not sure if it is for you? Check out this great LL Bean Youtube video featuring the Rockport Fire Department.

Get a team together, and we'll see you there!

