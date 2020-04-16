Federal Funding for Aroostook County Airports

Four airports in Aroostook County will receive a share of federal funding to sustain operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the Presque Isle International Airport will receive $1 million.

Houlton International Airport will receive $30,000 and Caribou Municipal Airport and Northern Aroostook Regional Airport in Frenchville will receive $20,000 each.

The emergency funding comes at a time when airports across the country are facing decreases in passengers related to stay-at-home orders and the reigning in of travel.