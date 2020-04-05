Governor Mills Announces Approval of Federal Disaster Declaration For COVID-19 Response in Maine

April 4, 2020

Governor Janet Mills announced today that the President has approved her request for a major disaster declaration for the State of Maine, unlocking critical federal assistance for state agencies and municipalities in Maine.

The approval is specifically for public assistance, which means that State agencies and municipalities in all of Maine’s 16 counties will be reimbursed for 75 percent of approved costs associated with their COVID-19 response. The Governor’s other requests for disaster assistance, including additional resources for Maine people to support child care, behavioral health, and legal services, among others, remain under review by the Trump Administration. Additionally, Governor Mills’ request for approval of Title 32 Section 502(f) funds for the Maine National Guard remains under review.

I welcome this support from the Federal government. It will bolster the response of our State agencies and municipalities who are working to protect the public’s health and safety during these unprecedented times,” said Governor Mills. “I am grateful to Maine’s Congressional Delegation for advocating for this designation, and I am hopeful the President will approve the State’s pending requests for critical resources. Maine people are doing their part to defeat this virus, and those additional resources will provide critical support. We will continue to do all we can to protect our state and provide for Maine people who need our help.