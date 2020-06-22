FDA Warns Of Toxic Hand Sanitizer Being Sold

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration sent out a public warning regarding 9 different hand sanitizers that that can be toxic if applied topically to the skin, or swallowed.

All of the toxic hand sanitizers are manufactured in Mexico by a company called Eskbiochem and are sold under several brand names.

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

According to the announcement from the FDA, the products contain methanol which should not be used as an ingredient in hand sanitizer as it can be toxic.

"Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning."

A request on June 17th was made by the FDA to Eskbiochem to pull the products from store shelves due to the safety concerns. However, the company has not complied with the request.