FDA Warns Blueberries Sold In Maine Infected With Parasites

Nothing says Maine more than blueberries...however, the Maine harvest doesn't happen until late July and into August. Until then we get supplied blueberries that are cultivated from various states.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has just issued a recall for blueberries that were distributed to Maine under the "Dole" label for possible Cyclospora contamination, which is an intestinal parasite.

Currently there are several lot codes that are being recalled. CLICK HERE for the full product recall from the FDA for detailed lot and package size information.

As of this time no reports of contracted illness has been reported to the FDA and the recall is being put in place as a precaution.

According to the FDA, symptoms of Cyclosporiasis include body aches and general fatigue, diarrhea, severe abdominal discomfort, vomiting, and a general feeling of upset stomach. Infections of Cyclospora are treatable with antibiotics.

If you have any of the recalled blueberries, you are encouraged to discard them and/or contact the retailer you bought them from for a refund or replacement.

