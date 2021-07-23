FBI & Maine State Police Offer $10K Reward for Thirsty Bandit

The FBI and Maine State Police are offering a sizeable reward for information that leads to the arrest of the Thirsty Bandit.

Just before 9:00 on Friday morning, June 25th, 2021, an unknown man walked into the Maine Saving Federal Credit Union in Corinth and allegedly committed an armed robbery. Just prior to the robbery, police say he got a drink at the Dollar General Store next door, which prompted police to dub him the 'Thirsty Bandit.' The man walked into the credit union, displayed a gun in the waistband of his pants, and demanded money. As the tellers emptied their drawers, the man put the cash in a black bag with handles, before fleeing on foot.

Now, officials are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to his identification, arrest, and prosecution. Police say they believe the suspect is still in Maine and that he is considered armed and dangerous.

He's described as a white male, approximately 5'8" tall, between 130 and 150 pounds, and has a slender build. At the time of the robbery, the suspect wore a dark baseball cap with an unknown logo, sunglasses, a dark-colored facemask, a blue button-down shirt, khaki pants, and blue medical gloves.

Maine State Police Lieutenant Michael Johnston says the search for the suspect is ongoing.

We believe the man is still in Maine and that someone knows who and where he is. Our hope is that someone will come forward with information that will lead to this individual's apprehension and arrest.

Anyone with information should call the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700 or the FBI at 857-386-2000. Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

