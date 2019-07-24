Father & Son Arrested for Aggravated Trafficking [PHOTO]

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says a father and son from Lagrange face drug charges following their arrest in Waterville Monday.

24-year-old Lloyd MacFarlane, Jr. and his father, 55-year-old Lloyd MacFarlane Sr. were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs as part of an ongoing MDEA investigation.

Drug agents, State Police and Waterville Police stopped their Chevy Silverado pickup traveling south on I-95 in Waterville Monday. A search of the truck found over 400, 30 milligram Oxycodone tablets that were going to be resold, officials said.

MDEA Agents then searched the home the men share on Medford Road in Lagrange, seizing additional Oxycodone, eleven firearms - two of which were loaded handguns. Just under $30,000 in cash was also seized – police say the money is likely proceeds from drug sales.

In addition to the drugs, guns and money, MDEA seized the truck and will seek criminal forfeiture of the vehicle.

Both men remain in the Kennebec County Jail and will make an initial court appearance today in Augusta. The street value of the drugs exceeds $15,000.