Fatal House Fire in Camden, Maine

Fire officials say one person died and four people were taken to the hospital after fire destroyed a two-story home in Camden early this morning.

WMTW reports firefighters responded to Mount Battie Street shortly after 1 a.m. to find flames shooting from the entire home.

A neighbor said they awoke to hear screams for help and saw a man with what appeared to be burn injuries.

Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley said a body was recovered from the rubble at about 9:15 this morning.

The fire destroyed two cars parked in front of the house as well. Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office are on the scene at this hour.