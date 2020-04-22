Fatal Accident On I-95 This Morning

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland, one man was killed in a single vehicle crash early this morning (April 22nd) on the I-95 near Hampden.

The accident occurred when a pickup hit a patch of black ice, hit a guardrail, and overturned several times. The incident took place at approximately 5:30 in the Northbound lanes.

The name of the victim will be released later today, pending notification of the relatives.

The victim is the 31st person to die on Maine roads this year.