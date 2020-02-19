Fat-Tire Biker Found Dead in Maine State Park

POWNAL, Maine (AP) — Police said a 57-year-old cyclist died after losing control of his bicycle in Bradbury Mountain State Park.

Hikers found the body of Topsham resident Rodney Reed on the side of a trail after he crashed on Monday.

Police say Reed was riding a wide-tired bicycle on the mountain when he lost control of it.

Attempts to revive Reed were not successful. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The state medical examiner's office says he died from an injury to the neck or spinal cord.