Fat-Tire Biker Found Dead in Maine State Park
POWNAL, Maine (AP) — Police said a 57-year-old cyclist died after losing control of his bicycle in Bradbury Mountain State Park.
Hikers found the body of Topsham resident Rodney Reed on the side of a trail after he crashed on Monday.
Police say Reed was riding a wide-tired bicycle on the mountain when he lost control of it.
Attempts to revive Reed were not successful. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The state medical examiner's office says he died from an injury to the neck or spinal cord.
